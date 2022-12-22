NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 219,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,620,625 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $3.96.
NexGen Energy Trading Up 5.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.