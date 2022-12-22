NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 219,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,620,625 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $3.96.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 206,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

