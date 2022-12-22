Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 91,219 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 1,681.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 261,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 859,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marlin Technology by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

