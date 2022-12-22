Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 143,448 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Churchill Capital Corp V Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp V

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

