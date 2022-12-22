Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.25

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.
Paramount Global Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.91%.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAP)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.