Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.25

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.91%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $875,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $450,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

