ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Up 7%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 1,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

ProFrac Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

