NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 3%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 10,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,704,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Benchmark cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
NeoGenomics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.