NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 3%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 10,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,704,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Benchmark cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,180,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after acquiring an additional 413,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 116,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

