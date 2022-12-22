Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 8,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 559,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

