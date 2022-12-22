CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 2.5%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. 42 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,411,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 566,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 182,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.