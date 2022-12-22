Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 3.3%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 27 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTE. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $644.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $35,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,121 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

