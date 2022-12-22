i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Trading 7.7% Higher

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 2.84 and last traded at 2.80. 20,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 180,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.