Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 4.5%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. 25,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,522,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.63 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.