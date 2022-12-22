Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Down 37.5%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 37.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 189,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 866% from the average session volume of 19,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

