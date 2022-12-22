Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Trading Down 3.6%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 1,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $937.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.95%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $256,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,360,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $256,324.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,360,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $615,980.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,827 shares in the company, valued at $22,449,766.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $5,624,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 178,928 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $3,271,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 45.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 84,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

