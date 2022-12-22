Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $579,945.34 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.59 and a 1-year high of $332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

