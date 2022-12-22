Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $579,945.34 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75.
Zscaler stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.59 and a 1-year high of $332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
