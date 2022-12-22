Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 6,279 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares in the company, valued at $34,480,780.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZS opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.59 and a 1 year high of $332.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 13.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 34.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

