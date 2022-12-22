Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Purchases $63,976.26 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 7,783 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $63,976.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,304,525 shares in the company, valued at $18,943,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 11,509 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $94,834.16.

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $8,076.12.

On Thursday, December 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 2,288 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $18,876.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Christopher Harborne bought 13,675 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $123,075.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne bought 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $170,226.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne bought 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $227,554.88.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne bought 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $184,742.12.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 0.9 %

ISSC opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

