FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director Acquires $175,300.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FB Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

