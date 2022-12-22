Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Insider Alan D. Allred Sells 10,000 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) insider Alan D. Allred sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of QRHC opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 5.9% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

