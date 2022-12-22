Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Insider Alan D. Allred Sells 10,000 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) insider Alan D. Allred sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Quest Resource Stock Performance
Shares of QRHC opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource
Quest Resource Company Profile
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
