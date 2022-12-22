Brett Shirk Sells 7,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $67,870.44.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00.

FSLY stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

