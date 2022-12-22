David A. Ramsay Purchases 40,719 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay bought 40,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $60,671.31. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,987,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,094.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Savara Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 26.55 and a quick ratio of 26.55. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Savara (SVRA)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.