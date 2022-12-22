David A. Ramsay Purchases 40,719 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay bought 40,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $60,671.31. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,987,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,094.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Savara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 26.55 and a quick ratio of 26.55. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 235.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

