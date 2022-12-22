Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $166,710.67 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $166,710.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,110,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,513.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $344,768.16.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $178,868.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,224.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $198,596.03.

On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,904.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,192.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $567,479.04.

On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $457,628.88.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 6.1 %

DNA opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 291,106 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.