Insider Buying: NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) CEO Stephen H. Willard purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $1.11 on Thursday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
See Also
