Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 691.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

