Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Lessened by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

