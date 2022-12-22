Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after buying an additional 535,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.38. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

