Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,823 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

