AHL Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

