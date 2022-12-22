Gradient Investments LLC Sells 779 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

