American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,851,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

