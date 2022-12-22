Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

