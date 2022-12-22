Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

