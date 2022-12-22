Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $157,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 149,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 145.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $665.38 million, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

