Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $80,585.86 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $80,585.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 42,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,614.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $300,810.18.

On Thursday, October 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $38,659.36.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $160,380.00.

Shares of PI opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $129.02.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 415.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

