Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 128 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.24 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.80 and its 200 day moving average is $274.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

