The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 327.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,634,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of TRV opened at $189.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.35 and its 200-day moving average is $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $191.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

