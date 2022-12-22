Greg Washer Purchases 9,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Director Greg Washer bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $69,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.31.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

