Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 18,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 790,020 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCS shares. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $752.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Read More

