Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells $88,500.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $123,100.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.