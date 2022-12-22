Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells $88,500.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $123,100.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

