KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Sells $72,971.64 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KBR Stock Up 3.1 %

KBR stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 394.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

