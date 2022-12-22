Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells $68,052.96 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90.

On Thursday, October 20th, Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $97.05 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.87.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

