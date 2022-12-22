David Bottomley Sells 75,000 Shares of Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) insider David Bottomley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.78), for a total transaction of A$87,450.00 ($58,691.28).

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

