Lewis A. Fanger Purchases 10,000 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $273.47 million, a PE ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.