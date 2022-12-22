Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Director Michael Mcshane Purchases 2,500 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) Director Michael Mcshane purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,645.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

