Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Sells 3,801 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 3,801 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $76,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,090 shares in the company, valued at $541,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Misbah Tahir also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $43,331.34.
Shares of IGMS opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.45. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $35.98.
Several analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
