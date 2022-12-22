Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Sells 3,801 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 3,801 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $76,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,090 shares in the company, valued at $541,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Misbah Tahir also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $43,331.34.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IGMS opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.45. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.