Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

