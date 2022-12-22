Gradient Investments LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6,719.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,167,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,914,000 after acquiring an additional 35,327 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,216,000 after buying an additional 992,014 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,545,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

