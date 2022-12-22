Gradient Investments LLC Has $388,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

