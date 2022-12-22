Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $153,833,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after buying an additional 2,235,425 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $103,299,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after buying an additional 863,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.