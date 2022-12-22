Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.