PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 69.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,287,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,736. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.